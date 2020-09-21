Club parking

Villagers back £60,000 road safety measures
MORE than half of Goring residents support ... [more]
HENLEY Town Football Club has been granted exclusive use of 12 parking spaces in the Mill Lane car park on match days this season.
It says both home and away players have had difficulty findings spaces on match days in previous years.
The arrangement will run until May 31.
Pub chef cooked for the Queen... sort of
THE new chef at the John Barleycorn pub in Goring ... [more]
