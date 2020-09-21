Monday, 21 September 2020

Dog bins cost rises

DOG waste bins in Henley will continue to be emptied despite the increased cost of providing the service.

Henley Town Council no longer receives a subsidy from South Oxfordshire District Council, whose contractor Biffa empties 18 bins at various locations, including Mill and Marsh Meadows and other green spaces.

This means the annual cost has increased from £828.84 in the last financial year to £3,326.20 and it is due to go up again to £6,458.40 in 2021/22.

The council had set aside money for extra dog waste bins but as the current provision is enough, it will carry over £2,000 from that budget to pay to empty the existing ones.

It may also publicise the fact that dog waste may be disposed of in ordinary bins.

