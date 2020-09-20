Parents win fight for lights on school route to be fixed

A WOMAN has won her campaign to have traffic lights on the A4 Bath Road in Charvil repaired.

Sophie Mundy said that children’s lives were being put in danger and started a petition calling for the work to be completed urgently.

The lights at the junction with Park View Drive South, where there is a pelican crossing, have not been working since a van collided with a lamppost on August 25.

There was significant damage to the underground wiring and Wokingham Borough Council, the highways authority, introduced temporary lights once it was made aware of the fault.

However, the batteries needed to power these lights have been stolen at least three times, which means they are not always working.

This caused concern among parents as this stretch of the A4 is used regularly by children walking to and from the Piggott School in Wargrave and Charvil Piggott Primary School.

Now the council has agreed to carry out the work, even though it is likely to cause major disruption.

Part of the A4 from the Charvil roundabout towards Maidenhead will be closed on September 28 for up to four days while repairs are carried out.

Mrs Mundy, whose husband Paul is a Charvil parish councillor, gathered 200 signatures on her petition. She said: “Without these traffic lights functioning effectively, Wokingham Borough Council is taking an enormous gamble with the lives of hundreds of children and I hope it will recognise the importance of maintaining safety and resolve this problem as a matter of absolute urgency.

“Cars drive ridiculously fast down this section of road due to the change in speed limit from 40mph to 60mph just beyond the lights, without any regard to pedestrians waiting to cross.

“Without these traffic lights, there is no way of stopping these cars and so pedestrians and cyclists must wait for a significant gap in the traffic.

“This is dangerous for both pedestrians and cyclists as well as other road users.

“No parent should have to face the issue of their child's safety on their journey to school and Wokingham must ensure that these traffic lights are in good working order.”

Councillor Jane Hartley, who is responsible for highway issues on the parish council, said she was “unimpressed” by the borough council.

She said: “It is a really busy crossing and there are lots of schoolchildren who use that area. Cars go at a terrific speed, so it really needs traffic lights. I really feel very strongly that it needs sorting out. I don’t think children should have to be running across the road to dodge the traffic but that is basically what they are having to do.

“Although you have the island in the middle, you still have to take your life in your hands because it is a straight road in both directions and drivers often go too fast and don’t slow down until they come to the roundabout.”

Emma Hobbs, who represents Charvil on the borough council, was praised by residents for acting as a crossing patroller on Monday when the temporary lights were not working.

She said: “The police said they wouldn’t deal with it because it was a borough council issue.

“The majority of people have been very grateful. You get the odd person who goes through red lights and they have been reported to the police. I went there the other day and kids were crossing the road while looking down at their phones.

“I spent the whole of Monday trying to get hold of SSE. They are the energy company but they say it is not their cable.

“The temporary lights are now working again and somebody is coming out to work on the normal lights.”

Councillor Hobbs welcomed the news of the lights being repaired.

“I know it is going to be a problem but we would ask all the residents to be patient,” she said. “We don’t know how long it will take but we anticipate at least three or four days.”

Councillor Pauline Jorgensen, executive member for highways at the borough council, warned that the repairs would not be easy.

She said: “The issue was caused by a van hitting a lamppost which stretched an underground cable and this means it is unable to carry electricity reliably.

“We reconnected it a couple of times and put the temporary lights there very quickly after the problem was reported to us.

“It is not a simple fix as the power cable goes under the road.

“We’ve had a few issues with the regular lights and three batteries have been stolen, while others have been vandalised.

“The main issue is people stealing the batteries. If they are there, the temporary lights work fine.

“One of the batteries was stolen on Monday so that has had to be replaced. Obviously, it is a pretty disgusting situation where people are doing this. It’s very frustrating.

“I do think parents have a responsibility here and some people have taken to driving their children to school rather than crossing the road, which I completely understand.”

She said engineers would visit the site in the morning and afternoon when children were going to and from school.

To sign the petition, visit bit.ly/3c2wkwE