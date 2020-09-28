Residents celebrate second anniversary of retirement complex

RESIDENTS celebrated the second anniversary of a Henley retirement complex with a socially distanced party.

McCarthy & Stone’s Albert Court development, on the corner of Reading Road and Mill Lane, was opened by broadcaster Debbie McGee, who lives in Wargrave, in August 2018.

Residents and staff marked the occassion with cakes and glasses of “fizz” in the communal lounge while observing social distancing measures to reduce the risk of spreading coronavirus. Sales consultant Fatosh Lewis, who helped organise the celebration, said: “It has been an uncertain and challenging time for us all over the last few months.

“It was wonderful that restrictions were lifted enough for us to be able to celebrate another year of our fantastic, friendly and thriving community, albeit at a distance.

“Our residents have remained optimistic and never lost faith, which shows just how resilient and strong they are.

“We all had a brilliant time being able to finally catch up and enjoy a glass or two together. We look forward to being able to have lots more fun as a community for many more years to come.”

Albert Court has introduced safety precautions for visitors, such as temperature checks on arrival. Virtual tours are also available.

The home was built on the site of the former Jet garage and was originally earmarked for 55 ordinary flats in the joint Henley and Harpsden neighbourhood plan.

Despite opposition from the town council, the developer was granted planning permission by South Oxfordshire District Council’s planning committee in July 2017.