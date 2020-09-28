Reserve map

Play areas to re-open with covid regulations
GORING'S two playgrounds are set to re-open.
Monday, 28 September 2020
A LEAFLET has been produced to guide visitors around the Withymead nature reserve near Goring.
It includes a hand-drawn map by artist David Goodman and explains the history of the site, which is off the Ridgeway to the north of the village.
To download the map, visit www.withymead.org
28 September 2020
