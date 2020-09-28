Monday, 28 September 2020

Netwalking

A NEW business initiative based on meeting new contacts while walking has been launched in Goring.

Natural Netwalking meets early on the first Friday of every month and starts with a stroll around the village before participants head to the Swan at Streatley for coffee.

For more information, email goring@natural
netwalking.co.uk

