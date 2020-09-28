Play areas to re-open with covid regulations
A NEW business initiative based on meeting new contacts while walking has been launched in Goring.
Natural Netwalking meets early on the first Friday of every month and starts with a stroll around the village before participants head to the Swan at Streatley for coffee.
For more information, email goring@natural
netwalking.co.uk
28 September 2020
Play areas to re-open with covid regulations
GORING’S two playgrounds are set to re-open. The ... [more]
