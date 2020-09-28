Monday, 28 September 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Goodbye gift

A WHITCHURCH resident has donated a crab-apple sapling to the village maze off Hardwick Road to mark her departure after 48 years.

Sally Trinder, who came to the village with her late husband Stephen in 1972, has moved away to be nearer to family members in Bristol. 

Mr Trinder, an artist and interior designer who died in 2015, was chairman of the Whitchurch Society and leader of the 2009 village plan team.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33