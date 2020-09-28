Goodbye gift

A WHITCHURCH resident has donated a crab-apple sapling to the village maze off Hardwick Road to mark her departure after 48 years.

Sally Trinder, who came to the village with her late husband Stephen in 1972, has moved away to be nearer to family members in Bristol.

Mr Trinder, an artist and interior designer who died in 2015, was chairman of the Whitchurch Society and leader of the 2009 village plan team.