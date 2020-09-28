Monday, 28 September 2020

Community calendar

A COMMUNITY calendar is to be made to reflect Sonning Common’s community spirit during the coronavirus pandemic. 

Villager Carol Johnson, who is behind the idea, has asked residents for photos taken during the lockdown to be sent to Sonning Common magazine.  

The proceeds from sales of the calendar will go to local charities and Macmillan nurses. 

Send your photo by email to editor@sonningcommon
magazine.org

