Play areas to re-open with covid regulations
GORING’S two playgrounds are set to re-open. The ... [more]
Monday, 28 September 2020
A COMMUNITY calendar is to be made to reflect Sonning Common’s community spirit during the coronavirus pandemic.
Villager Carol Johnson, who is behind the idea, has asked residents for photos taken during the lockdown to be sent to Sonning Common magazine.
The proceeds from sales of the calendar will go to local charities and Macmillan nurses.
Send your photo by email to editor@sonningcommon
magazine.org
28 September 2020
More News:
Play areas to re-open with covid regulations
GORING’S two playgrounds are set to re-open. The ... [more]
Father and son firefighters in Thames charity paddle
TWO firefighters raised more than £2,200 for ... [more]
POLL: Have your say