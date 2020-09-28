Lawyer quits

Play areas to re-open with covid regulations
GORING’S two playgrounds are set to re-open. The ... [more]
Monday, 28 September 2020
AMAL CLOONEY, the human rights lawyer from Sonning, has resigned as the UK’s special envoy on media freedom.
She said she was protesting at the Government’s intention to breach international law with its internal market bill.
28 September 2020
More News:
Play areas to re-open with covid regulations
GORING’S two playgrounds are set to re-open. The ... [more]
Father and son firefighters in Thames charity paddle
TWO firefighters raised more than £2,200 for ... [more]
POLL: Have your say