Monday, 28 September 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Lawyer quits

Lawyer quits

AMAL CLOONEY, the human rights lawyer from Sonning, has resigned as the UK’s special envoy on media freedom.

She said she was protesting at the Government’s intention to breach international law with its internal market bill.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33