Volunteer wanted

A VOLUNTEER is being sought to manage the café for youth football matches in Wargrave on Saturday mornings.

Wargrave Women and Girls’ Football Club and Wargrave Wolves typically sell food and drink from the scout hut on the recreation ground to help raise funds.

Bob Austen, chairman of the girls’ team, said: “We are not able to open the café because we have not been able to recruit a volunteer to manage things.

“There is no shortage of volunteers to help cook and serve as we have a rota for this. However, we need someone to buy the supplies, open up, give directions to the parent volunteers, cash up and close up.

“This would ideally suit a retired person — or two — who would like to get involved in something within the community on a Saturday morning.

“If this appeals to you, please let me know and we can arrange to meet and discuss the opportunity.”

For more information, call 07970 611013 or email austenrobert@hotmail.com