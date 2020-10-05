Jobs advice

TWO signs could be put up to remind the public ... [more]
Monday, 05 October 2020
THE Henley Citizens Advice service is offering guidance on redundancy as businesses face continued pressure as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
It urges anyone facing the loss of a job to ensure their employer sticks to the terms of their contract and to educate themselves about their rights on notice and pay.
For more information, call 0300 330 9042 or visit www.caox.org.uk or
05 October 2020
More News:
Volunteer stewards helping to keep parishioners safe
ST Michael’s Catholic Church in Sonning Common ... [more]
POLL: Have your say