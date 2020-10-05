Jobs advice

Monday, 05 October 2020

THE Henley Citizens Advice service is offering guidance on redundancy as businesses face continued pressure as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

It urges anyone facing the loss of a job to ensure their employer sticks to the terms of their contract and to educate themselves about their rights on notice and pay.

For more information, call 0300 330 9042 or visit www.caox.org.uk or

