Village green CCTV plan

Monday, 05 October 2020
CCTV cameras could be installed at Whitchurch village green.
The parish council wants to deter littering and vandalism as well as people who don’t clear up after their dogs.
It is researching its duties under data protection law and will ask regular users of the site and neighbours for their views.
The council will also put up two signs urging people to treat the green respectfully and see whether this helps.
