Hall re-opens

FIRE crews saved a Goring restaurant from burning ... [more]
Monday, 12 October 2020
GORING Heath parish hall has re-opened for bookings.
The building was shut for the coronavirus lockdown but can now take groups of up to 20 for purposes which are allowed under Government guidelines.
To make a booking, email ginny.diggle@hotmail.com
12 October 2020
More News:
Fifty-two new homes on allocated site ‘too many’
PLANS for 52 new homes just north of Goring have ... [more]
Marina cafe owners aim to become plastic-free
THE owners of a Wargrave café are doing their bit ... [more]
