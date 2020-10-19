Help wanted

Woman surprised by singing family on 100th birthday
A WOMAN celebrated her 100th birthday on Saturday ... [more]
Monday, 19 October 2020
VOLUNTEERS are being sought for a number of community initiatives around Goring Heath.
The village volunteer group is carrying out various tasks from next Saturday (October 24), including ivy and willow clearance, playground maintenance and cleaning footpaths.
Anyone wishing to help should email goring.heath.
parish.council@gmail.com
19 October 2020

