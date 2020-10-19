Library open

Woman surprised by singing family on 100th birthday
Monday, 19 October 2020
WOODCOTE library re-opened on Tuesday.
The facility in Reading Road is operating limited opening hours and with measures to restrict the spread of coronavirus.
All items returned will be quarantined before they go back on the shelves.
The library is open from 2pm to 5pm on Tuesdays and from 9.30am to 12.30pm on Thursdays only.
