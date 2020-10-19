Children clock up the miles

A TOTAL distance of 1,625km was travelled by school pupils in the Henley area who took part in the Walk to School competition.

Eight schools took part in the contest as part of the Children’s Challenge, which was started by Stephen Lamacraft, from Shiplake, in 2017.

Children were encouraged to walk, ride, scoot or wheelchair to school to improve their fitness and raise money for charity.

Pupils from Shiplake Primary School won three of the four challenges, winning a one-year subscription to The Week Junior magazine, a six-month subscription to National Geographic Kids magazine and a mountain experience with Mick Jones at Summit Mountain Skills.

They achieved the biggest total distance of 498km, with Kidmore End primary (457km) in second place and Robert Piggott Junior School in Wargrave (251km) third.

Shiplake primary also achieved the highest distance, on average, per pupil (3.25km), with Kidmore End (2.48km) and Robert Piggott (1.34km) again second and third.

Shiplake’s year two students won the average distance per year group category with an average of 6.55km, followed by the school’s year six (4.74km) and Kidmore End’s year four students (5.64km).

Kidmore End primary won a family excursion with Sunsail for the total distance travelled per year group with their year four students travelling 158km.

The runners-up were Shiplake’s year six (125km) and year four students (119km).

Other schools that took part included Sonning Common primary, Robert Piggott Infant School and Trinity primary in Henley.

Mr Lamacraft said: “Congratulations to all the schools and year groups that took part in the Walk to School competition. It has been great fun and a real fight to the wire.

“Irrespective of who won or who just got pipped at the post, the real victory is spending some quality time as a family at the beginning and end of the school day.”

He organises the annual Children’s Challenge on the Culden Faw estate near Hambleden, but had to cancel this due to covid-19.

Instead, he has organised a series of online challenges to keep children active.