Children happy to be back at forest school, naturally

PUPILS at Nettlebed Community School are delighted to be taking part in forest school again.

The children in years 2 and 5 have been enjoying a range of activities on the nature reserve in the school’s walled garden.

They have been whittling objects from wood, building campfires and learning to rig up swings and pulleys to hoist each other up in the air. Diana Mills, Nettlebed’s forest school lead, has also taught them to cook bread, noodles, apple fritters, popcorn, garlic bread, chips and other treats.

Headteacher Bethany Greenwood said the children had missed the weekly sessions when they had to stay at home last term due to the coronavirus lockdown.

She said: “We’re very lucky to have such great outdoor facilities and we like to make the most of them. It’s a very healthy way for the children to learn life skills and about nature while still following the national curriculum.

“Obviously we can cover topics such as PE and science but some children have been learning about historical battles and they’ve been talking about the best way of hiding in the bushes.

“After lockdown, this improves their emotional wellbeing and helps them experience a stronger sense of community. They learn to work together better and enjoy a greater sense of freedom because the sessions are led by what they want to do, although with close supervision.

“We recently did a pupil survey to find out whether they were happy to be back and the answers were so obvious that some of them were surprised we had even asked.”

The forest school was launched two years ago and is one of only a few in Oxfordshire to be accredited by the Forest School Association.