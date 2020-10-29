I want to stop racism for my children’s generation

JOANNE JOHN was 12 years old when she watched Linford Christie win the 100m at the Olympics Games in Barcelona in 1992 on television.

It is what made her want to become an athlete.

She then achieved this with considerable success in her late teens and early twenties before becoming part of the Great Britain bobsleigh team.

And, in a quirk of fate, it was Christie who became her sprint coach.

Now aged 39 and the owner of the Fitness Space gym at Centenary Business Park in Henley, she misses that sense of wellbeing and, more importantly, having someone of her own skin colour to inspire her.

“Sport is so important for young people,” says Miss John. “Nelson Mandela spoke about sport being a universal language to break down barriers and create opportunities and for me that is exactly how I felt.

“As a black business owner, I find there just aren’t many role models out there and I do think the media has a big part to play.

“Quite often, as black people, we are pictured for sporting success and that is considered our safe zone. We excel in sport and we are recognised for that but in terms of businesses and that arena, there isn’t the same promotion and notification.

“For me, it is about feeling that we belong in this arena and we’re only going to get that by having more representation.

“It is also about building networks so that you have people to talk to. There is nobody in my family or friendship group that had a business or even worked at a senior level.

“I think businesses have a role to play because representation is really low. Going right from grassroots, having more role models and ensuring that opportunities are equal are very important.

“It is also about celebrating successes and diversity.”

Miss John lives in West London with her partner Dermot Gallagher, 38, who is the lead personal trainer at Fitness Space, along with their children, Ezekiel, eight, and Zakiya, six.

She had what she calls “very humble beginnings”.

She grew up in Brent in north-west London, the only child of Ruth, a nursery manager, and Evaudley, a butcher, who came to the UK from the Caribbean in July 1960.

“My parents definitely had their own struggles being in a mixed relationship,” says Miss John.

“It really impacted my dad’s confidence and how he would tell me to deal with it. His attitude was very much to be quiet and not to make too much noise because that’s how he dealt with it in the Sixties.

“It is definitely much easier now because people know that racism is not acceptable and we are having these conversations.

“It is easier for me than it was for my parents and it is going to be easier for my children but we need to keep improving and we need to get to a place where it is equal.”

Miss John was first bullied at secondary school and was excluded as she got into fights when she tried to defend herself.

She recalls: “I was bullied for being mixed race. Growing up, it was a huge challenge for me. It is tough because you feel you don’t fit in on either side.

“I was bullied quite badly and that was when I learned to fight. I have always been a strong girl and I got into a few fights, but I ended up getting excluded.

“I’m a qualified teacher and taught in Slough for several years and I do think exclusion rates for black people in the UK are extremely high and that is something about the education system that we need to look at.”

She moved to an all-girls’ school and was able to pursue her love of sport, although the problem of racism didn’t disappear.

“I think the main reason I’m good now is because of sport,” says Miss John. “It gave me discipline, an aspiration and it meant I always had a goal. I think that is where so many young people fall short — because they don’t have that focus.”

Her family encouraged her participation in sport and she showed early promise in hockey, netball and athletics in particular.

Miss John says: “I can remember winning my first sports day when I was six or seven. I loved it and I wanted to do it more, so it carried on into secondary school.

“I wanted to be an Olympian. I wanted to be the person that crossed the line holding their arms out as they won an event on the world stage.

“I started off sprinting and competed in heptathlon for a few years. I moved on to discus when I was about 13 and competed in the English Schools’ Athletic Championships.”

She was 15 and representing Thames Valley Harriers athletics club when she first met Christie.

At 17, she took up throwing the hammer and had her biggest success. She represented Windsor, Slough and Eton and made it to fifth in the national rankings.

But although she represented Great Britain, she didn’t think she had the potential to reach the top in her sport.

She also experienced racism.

Miss John says: “I was the only black thrower and I was told I was going to be stronger because I was black. At the time you don’t see it as a bad thing but I would have to explain why I was that colour.

“At times as a child, there were people assuming things because of the colour of my skin. I remember in hockey having comments like, ‘I don’t want to go up against the black girl’ because they assumed I was going to be stronger.”

Her partner, who is also of mixed race, experienced something similar. Miss John says: “He competed in swimming to quite a high level when he was a teenager but he eventually stopped because of the racism.”

After finishing school, she went to St Mary’s University in Twickenham to study human biology with sports science. Again, she noticed a lack of diversity.

Miss John says: “It is difficult to explain but you walk into a room and everyone is looking at you. You feel like you don’t fit in and it impacts your confidence.”

In 2003, she became a teacher at St Joseph’s Catholic School in Slough, working as a sports mentor.

Three years later, she was scouted for the British bobsleigh team. She explains: “There are quite a few hammer throwers that have morphed into bobsleigh. There is actually quite a lot of crossover and transferable skills. It is about explosive and powerful movements and responding quickly.

“Things took off really quickly. I went for trials at Bath and the next month I was in Canada doing my first competition, the North American Cup.”

Miss John achieved a gold medal in the two-woman bobsleigh. She was the brakewoman, which meant it was her job to gather speed at the start of the run.

The driver was Nicola Minichiello, who went on to become a world champion in 2009 and competed for Great Britain at three Winter Olympics.

Over the next two years, Miss John combined her new sporting career with her teaching commitments before deciding to focus all her efforts on bobsleigh.

In 2008, she competed in the world cup series in North America, Canada and Europe as well as the world championships in Altenberg, Germany.

In preparation for Germany, she joined Christie’s sprint squad.

“He was a fantastic man,” says Miss John. “I trained with him at Brunel Athletics Centre five times a week and I did weights and conditioning with him to get ready for the world championships.

“It still feels surreal and crazy — seeing him on TV is what had started me wanting to become an athlete.

“He is the most giving and selfless athletics coach I know and he still coaches teams and follows them to competitions. He is a national treasure and doesn’t get the positive press that he deserves.”

Miss John was part of a six-strong GB team at the world championships along with Minichiello and Amy Williams, who went on to win gold in the skeleton at the Winter Olympics in Vancouver in 2010.

They were placed fifth and she considers this to be one of the biggest achievements of her career, given that she never made it to the Olympics herself.

Her feelings were only spoiled when she was returning from Germany and subjected to monkey chants at a train station.

At the time, she was just 27 and planning to carry on in the sport for another two years but then she tore her hamstring and eventually decided to give up.

“It was devastating,” says Miss John. “But there does come a point as an athlete when you need to recognise when you’re good enough and when you’re not. I don’t regret having that dream because I think it shaped me and made me who I am. I think all young people should have a dream and an aspiration to work towards. It is that dream that has made me who I am today.”

She did make it to the Olympics two years later at London 2012 but not as an athlete.

Instead, she created and managed the volunteer programme at Heathrow Airport, working with 1,000 volunteers to greet athletes and VIP guests, including Usain Bolt.

Four years later, she was still at the airport having turned the programme into a legacy project in which she managed 180 volunteers.

Miss John says: “I got a bonus at Heathrow so I went and bought myself a designer bag in Kensington.

“I can remember the two ladies in the shop talking to each other and one of them said, ‘You best watch out for that one — the darker the skin the more trouble you get’. The subtle comments are the ones that get you the most.”

She then took a two-year break to have her children followed by a year working as a science teacher at Chalfonts Community College in Gerrards Cross.

She then became a learning and development manager with the Carey Group, a construction and engineering company.

However, for years she had wanted to have her own gym with her partner, so she took over Fitness Space in February. She had met Mr Gallagher at a powerlifting gym in London 11 years ago. (“He is quite big and has dreadlocks so in Henley we get a few stares.”)

Miss John says: “It was always our dream to have a gym. We understand what a good gym looks like and we have a vision of how to create a community and a family. Having that community spirit at a gym is very important.

“A lot of personal trainers only deal with what they see in front of them and don’t care about progress. Our approach to fitness looks at bringing everything together, as well as mental health and wellbeing.”

The business was operating for six weeks before the coronavirus lockdown started and Linford Christie was due to be the star guest at the gym’s grand opening but this had to be cancelled.

The pandemic presented financial challenges as the gym lost more than 60 per cent of its members.

Miss John and her family kept Henley residents entertained — and active — during the Henley Lockdown Festival in May by doing an hour-long workout from their home.

Since the gym re-opened in July she and her team of personal trainers have had to change the layout of the fitness studio and introduce extra cleaning measures to protect customers and staff.

Miss John says: “It is a great gym and I want to use it as a catalyst to help others. Inclusion in all walks of life is important for me.

“I’m really passionate to share my love for weight training with females and encourage people into the gym that would not normally feel comfortable. This has a great impact on mental wellbeing and how you feel.

“I also want to do some youth work. I always thought Henley was a really rich and affluent area but actually I’m seeing there are areas of deprivation and people talking about crime. There are no activities for young people and so one of my next steps is to work on mentoring opportunities.”

Miss John recently became an ambassador for Equality Is Legacy, a national charity providing grants to BAME business start-ups as well as mentoring for aspiring

entrepreneurs.

She explains: “I will be supporting the mentoring side. They’re planning on giving out about £200,000 a year in grants and I will be involved in the panel of going through who will receive funding.

“There will be people that don’t get funding but will receive mentoring and support to work with their business plan.

“We want to get strong role models and speakers that are recognised for having millions of followers.”

She has also started working as a client business partner with Moving Ahead, a Henley social impact organisation seeking to improve workplace inclusion and diversity.

Miss John says: “I will partner with large organisations and we will support them to look at their agenda. Ethnicity is one aspect of that but it also looks at gender and social backgrounds.

“Organisations will choose what side of the business they want to learn from. People have talked about getting more females into boardrooms but we need to look at the whole spectrum of diversity.” She is hopeful that these roles will give other business owners opportunities and the confidence to succeed.

“I want to create a network of successful and diverse business owners that people can look at,” she says.

“People will think, ‘If they’ve done it, then so can I’. We are also looking at grassroots level where the funding isn’t there.

“Equality Is Legacy will give them that start-up to help get them going and then also give them the mentoring that will allow it to keep going.

“You start a positive cycle where people who have been mentored become mentors themselves. It has a snowball effect where we create change.

“Hopefully, by the time my children have children, they will think, ‘How could you sit in a room and there weren’t any black people’ because it will have changed so much.”

Miss John has spoken to her children about racism as there have been times when they were not made to feel welcome.

She explains: “There was a time when another child wanted to play with my children in Mill Meadows.

“The mum called the child back when they were playing so beautifully and innocently together.

“We’ve had that a few times where there are people that don’t want to play with my kids.

“My son was really interested when the George Floyd incident hit the news and he couldn’t see the racism in it. I had to talk to him to make him understand that black people are treated much more unfairly so you need to be aware of how you conduct yourself.

“The children are both very aware that because of the colour of their skin, they need to ensure they work harder and we talk a lot about black role models and current stars.

“I don’t think racism will ever go away completely. These are inherent views that have been around for so long. I just hope that in my lifetime I will see that it has got easier for my kids.”