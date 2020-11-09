Monday, 09 November 2020

Gardens open

THE gardens at Greys Court in Rotherfield Greys will remain open to the public during the new coronavirus lockdown.

Visitors must still pre-book entry and maintain social distancing.

Nuffield Place, which is also operated by the trust, will be closed while the restrictions are in place.

