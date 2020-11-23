Volunteers on hand to help villagers during latest lockown

A SUPPORT group has been launched in Charvil to help residents in need.

Sam Akthar, of Pound Lane, has about 12 volunteers who will help villagers with shopping or collecting prescriptions or sending or collecting post during the latest coronavirus lockdown.

They are part of Charvil Matters, which Mr Akthar started last summer and holds regular litterpicks around the village.

The volunteers are also available for a chat over the phone and they can offer advice on how to use digital services, such as video calling, to help residents connect with friends and family outside the area.

Mr Akthar said: “We were running as an eco group and when the first lockdown hit we didn’t really know what to expect.

“The hope was that we would return to normality and then the second lockdown came and I thought we could utilise this great team of volunteers, who are all very community-focused.

“I had seen groups like this in other areas and it was a no-brainer really. I’m surprised I didn’t launch it sooner.

“We are following government guidelines and will maintain social distancing measures.”

Mr Akthar, who lives with his partner Tasmin Morgan, works in corporate finance in Egham.

But he has been working from home during the latest lockdown and is willing to offer his time to give interview coaching to anyone who is looking for a new job.

He said: “I spent about nine years working in recruitment, so I am keen to offer my services to anyone who needs help preparing for an interview.

“We would love to hear from anyone else who wants to volunteer. In the long-term, we want Charvil Matters to be a group for all purposes, a group of people looking after each other.

“I’m keen to make sure we do our best to ensure nobody in Charvil is left out.”

If you live in Charvil and need help, call 07340 178316 or charvilmatters@gmail.com