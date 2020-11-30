December bus trips

THE bus service run by the Fish volunteer centre in Sonning Common has organised preliminary shopping trips for December.

The minibus will have limited passenger numbers and precautionary booking conditions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Trips to Tesco in Reading Road, Henley, will take place on Mondays, December 7, 14, 21 and Wednesdays, December 9, 16, 23.

An additional trip will take place on Tuesday, December 29.

Trips to Waitrose in Bell Street, Henley, will take place on Thursdays, December 10, 17, 24 and 31.

There will also be trips to Morrisons in Basingstoke Road, Reading, on Tuesday, December 9 and 22 and a trip to Reading town centre on Tuesday, December 15.

The minibus will pick up passengers from home at 9am. The pick-up time for a Reading journey is 10am with a 1.15pm return time.

Each trip costs £4 or is free with a bus pass.

All the trips depend on the Government’s restrictions after December 2.

For more information, call Fish on 0118 972 3986 or visit www.fishvolunteercentre.org.uk