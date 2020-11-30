Free offer of talking newspaper

THE organisers of the Henley talking newspaper service are hoping to reach new listeners.

A group of volunteers produces audio versions of the Henley Standard each week for people with sight problems.

The service has been running since 1982 and was paused briefly for the first time during the coronavirus lockdown earlier this year.

The team would normally record at Townlands Memorial Hospital but chairman Richard Hodgkin and his wife Liz are now doing it from their home in Nicholas Road.

About 50 recordings are sent out but Mr Hodgkin says interest has been in “steady decline” for the past three years.

He said: “It has been going on for a little while now but covid certainly hasn’t helped. We send out the recordings to nursing and care homes in Henley and the surrounding districts, so about 100 people listen to us each week.

“I decided to bring the recording equipment home with me because we wanted to provide some continuity. I do all the technical stuff and then Liz and I both do the readings.”

Although most of the recordings are sent to people locally, former residents now living as far as Devon, Kent and Yorkshire also request copies.

Mr Hodgkin said: “There are a lot of people that still don’t know about us and the service is totally free.

“We have had a lot of listeners write in to say how good it was to have the service back after the first lockdown and that they really appreciated what we do. It is a real lifeline, especially for people who are stuck indoors and isolated.”

For more information, call (01491) 573192 or email hodgkin3@waitrose.com