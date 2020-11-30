Tribute book

Monday, 30 November 2020

A BOOK honouring more than 250 service personnel from the Henley area who lost their lives during the Second World War is available to view online.

Amateur historian Mike Willoughby spent five years writing Bringing Them Home Too, which he researched by reading old censuses and reports in back issues of the Henley Standard.

The Henley section of the book names 140 people, of whom 48 don’t appear on a local memorial.

To download a copy, visit www.henley-lestweforget.co.uk

