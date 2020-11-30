Estate agent renews partnership with £1,000 donation

HENLEY Rugby Club has received a donation of £1,000 from a sponsor.

Estate agent Savills, which just renewed its eight-year partnership with the club at Dry Leas, agreed to donate the sum after a club member appointed it to handle a house sale.

It will give the same amount for any other members who buy or sell through its branch in Bell Street, Henley, during the coronavirus pandemic and at least one more sale has been lined up.

Although no rugby is taking place, the club still maintains the playing field, stands and other facilities.

Alistair Beynon, the club’s commercial manager, said: “It’s a fantastic donation and we’re very grateful that Savills is continuing to support us even when matches aren’t being played.

“It will help us ensure the upkeep of the facilities, which have high maintenance costs even when everything has to stop. We hope more donations will be coming up soon. We’re very thankful for our long-standing relationship with Savills and promote it to our membership whenever we can.”

Charlie Chavasse, associate director at the Savills’ branch, said: “In these challenging times, it’s important to support the community so we’re pleased to continue helping the club in any way we can.”