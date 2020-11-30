Monday, 30 November 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Estate agent renews partnership with £1,000 donation

Estate agent renews partnership with £1,000 donation

HENLEY Rugby Club has received a donation of £1,000 from a sponsor.

Estate agent Savills, which just renewed its eight-year partnership with the club at Dry Leas, agreed to donate the sum after a club member appointed it to handle a house sale.

It will give the same amount for any other members who buy or sell through its branch in Bell Street, Henley, during the coronavirus pandemic and at least one more sale has been lined up.

Although no rugby is taking place, the club still maintains the playing field, stands and other facilities.

Alistair Beynon, the club’s commercial manager, said: “It’s a fantastic donation and we’re very grateful that Savills is continuing to support us even when matches aren’t being played.

“It will help us ensure the upkeep of the facilities, which have high maintenance costs even when everything has to stop. We hope more donations will be coming up soon. We’re very thankful for our long-standing relationship with Savills and promote it to our membership whenever we can.”

Charlie Chavasse, associate director at the Savills’ branch, said: “In these challenging times, it’s important to support the community so we’re pleased to continue helping the club in any way we can.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33