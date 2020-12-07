Overhaul of parking welcomed

A PROPOSED overhaul of parking fees across South Oxfordshire has been welcomed by Henley Town Council.

The district council, which operates the car parks off King’s Road and Greys Road, is consulting on changes it could introduce early next year.

It wants to introduce a standard charging time between 9am and 5pm and would offer an hour’s free parking at any point during that period.

There is a currently a fixed free hour between 9am and 10am at the Henley car parks but the district council wants to make this more flexible.

Charges for Sunday parking would also be introduced and there would be half-price permits for electric vehicles, which could get extra spaces with fines for non-electric vehicles which use them.

Mayor Ken Arlett told a meeting of the town council planning committee, of which he is vice-chairman: “It’s an absolutely brilliant scheme and we should fully support it.

“It would create ‘churn’ for the parking places and more footfall on the high street, which is badly needed.

“The car parks are chock-a-block with people just parking there all day long and not having to pay a penny and the bigger the turnover on Sundays, the better.

“If it’s positive for the shops I can’t imagine anyone wouldn’t support it. They all support it.”

Councillor Will Hamilton said he liked the idea in principle but the Sunday charge seemed “a bit much” and Wallingford Town Council was against it.

Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak, who also sits on the district council, said some Wallingford car parks offered two free hours and it would be fairer for all car parks to offer the same.

A public consultation on the changes ended last month.

