Hospital showcase

A VIDEO showcasing the new medical services on the top floor of Townlands Memorial Hospital in Henley has been released.

The second floor, which had been vacant since the hospital re-opened following a £16 million rebuild in 2016, now houses an ear, nose and throat department as well as audiology and plastic surgery clinics.

These moved from an old and dilapidated building at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading, which also served patients from the Henley area.

The building’s condition caused concern when the Care Quality Commission inspected it last year, prompting the hospital’s foundation trust to take action.

The 12 consulting rooms at Townlands have modern ventilation systems which speed up the cleaning process between appointments to comply with coronavirus restrictions from an hour to 20 minutes, allowing more patients to be seen.

Henley now serves at the main ENT “hub” for the trust area with satellite services remaining at Reading, Newbury and Bracknell. This is a temporary arrangement but will be reviewed with a chance of becoming permanent next year.

There would be public consultation before any decision is made.

The video includes interviews with the hub’s leading clinicians including ENT surgeon Rogan Corbridge, who gave the Henley Standard an exclusive tour of the new services in September.

To watch it, visit www.henleystandard.co.uk