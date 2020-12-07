Monday, 07 December 2020

Care home staff ride for charity

STAFF at the Henley Manor care home cycled 100 miles on an exercise bike for charity.

They raised more than £300 for Dementia Oxfordshire, a partnership run by Age UK Oxfordshire, the Guideposts disability trust and Young Dementia UK.

Staff came up with the idea because the partnership used to host dementia clinics at the Mill Lane home but had to stop because of covid rules.

Customer relationship manager Charlotte Bennett said: “We wanted to support the charity in a different way and thought the cycling challenge would be something fun for both the team and our residents.”

To donate, visit www.justgiving.
com/fundraising/henleymanor
100milecycle

