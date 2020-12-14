£560,000 donated to charities

A HENLEY investment firm has donated £223,500 to help a mental health charity.

CALM — the Campaign Against Living Miserably — will receive the money following donations from the Invesco Cares Foundation and the fundraising efforts of staff.

The charity aims to prevent suicide in younger men through a support helpline and has seen a significant increase in demand since the start of the pandemic.

Since April, the foundation has donated more than £560,000 to charities, including Berkshire Women’s Aid, Oxford Children’s Hospital, Thames Valley Air Ambulance and YMCA Henley.

Claire Myers, manager of Invesco Cares, said: “We are delighted to be able to donate to the organisations close to our employees’ hearts with our additional recovery fund.

“Smaller local charities have been hit hard by the pandemic with increased demand and fewer fundraising opportunities and we sincerely hope these dona tions will help them to recover from an extremely tough year.”

In October, staff took part in a virtual marathon, where they were asked to complete the equivalent 75km distance between the Henley office at Perpetual Park, off Reading Road, to the office in London.

All the money raised was matched by Invesco. More was raised through a salary sacrifice scheme, where workers were asked to give up an hour’s pay to the charity.