Surprise! You’re my hero, Mum

AS the 40-year-old son of a lifelong theatrical such as my Mum, Julie Huntington, it would be an obvious thing to say that my earliest memory of her is on the stage.

In fact I have two first memories. One is being stood holding Mum’s hand in front of a bouncy castle on a beach in Tenerife, which my elder brother Greg was bouncing around on, telling her it looked “too rough” for me.

The other is of her sitting on a stage in some kind of costume, holding a giant marrow and telling jokes to an audience.

I can’t remember which occasion came first but whichever it was, there’s no doubt that Mum has been on stage throughout my life. The updates I get from her have ranged from the character she is next portraying with an amateur dramatics group or shows she had been directing and performing in to an award she had been nominated for (she has won multiple local and national awards).

As chair of the prestigious Kenton Theatre (now 215 years old), this has progressed to more interviews with the media as she becomes a minor celebrity. Over the years, Mum has done her best to get me involved but since a brief performance as a chimney sweep and a full costumed performance as the pantomime dog Clouseau in Queen of Hearts in Marlow around 1990, I have abstained.

From the ages of 11 to 13, when we lived in Marlow, I would have to join Mum for most of her performances at the Kenton because I was too young to stay at home alone.

After the show, while the adults had a well-deserved drink, I befriended some of the younger cast members.

Even Mum probably doesn’t know this, but I actually had my first French kiss in the auditorium of the Kenton after a show with a girl slightly older than me. Kirsty Knotts was her name. I never forgot it because I always wondered how it was pronounced. Where is she now?

Mum and I have always had a very close relationship and she has had my back through thick and thin (and, believe me, things have been both very thick and very thin at times).

Recently I had some personal difficulties here in Sydney. I was too stubborn to come back to a post-Brexit, grey-skied Britain, believing that would only worsen my condition.

So my Mum, despite being one of the busiest people I have ever known (she even irons bedsheets and socks while watching TV), put her life on hold to come and “mother” me back to good health in Australia for several weeks.

Mum has repeatedly made me such a proud son in so many ways. God help anyone I meet who tells me how awesome their mother is.

I am sure they are, but the competitive side of me comes out and I reel off a long list of reasons why my Mum is the best in the world.

A recent ex, whose mother has a PhD in social science and is the founder of a successful global charity which uses football to raise money for disadvantaged children, came close but my Mum’s overall accolades pipped her. Perhaps I am biased.

Ask anybody what they think of their mother and most will say “the best Mum in the world”.

But ask someone who they think is the most incredible person they have ever known and very few could honestly say “my Mum” and actually mean it, as I do. I say she is my unsung hero because, as proud as I am of Mum, I don’t feel like I tell her enough.

Now she is doing so many wonderful things for the Kenton Theatre and is a minor celebrity, I thought I would leverage her name in the local paper to get my words across.

I also want everyone in the Henley area to recognise the relentless effort Mum puts into keeping the theatrical spirit alive and kicking with both legs in the air, can can-style.

Let’s make her a “sung hero”, which she kind of already is with that incredible voice of hers.

So any pledges towards the Kenton for Keeps appeal to keep the theatre alive both she and I would thoroughly appreciate.

I love you, Mum.