Parking by permit only

A RESIDENTS’ permit parking scheme is one step closer to being introduced on a main road in Henley.

The town council has backed a proposal by Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, to create four controlled zones along the southern side of Northfield End.

There would be a 68m stretch outside numbers 70 to 98, another of 35m extending southwards from Leicester Close, a 17m stretch outside numbers 46 and 66 and one of 5m outside numbers 44 and 46.

Double yellow lines would be extended so there was no other parking between the junction with Marlow Road and number 98.

The idea was proposed by Henley Town Council after it conducted a survey in 2018 which found about 73 per cent of residents supported the idea.

There had been complaints about a shortage of places because non-residdents would park there.

Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak, who is a town and county councillor, is also lobbying for residents' parking zones in Ancastle Green and Fair Mile.

The county council is accepting public comments until January 8 and is exhibiting the proposals at consultations.oxfordshire.

gov.uk