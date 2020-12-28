HENLEY Town Council is offering its usual Christmas tree shredding service next month.

Its parks service staff will be in Mill Meadows on Saturday, January 9 from 10am to 12.30pm.

The cost for shredding is £2 per tree with the proceeds going to Henley in Bloom.

If you need help getting your tree to Mill Meadows, call Deputy Mayor Dave Eggleton on 07836 202508 (£3 for collection).