Monday, 28 December 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Shredding service

Shredding service

HENLEY Town Council is offering its usual Christmas tree shredding service next month.

Its parks service staff will be in Mill Meadows on Saturday, January 9 from 10am to 12.30pm.

The cost for shredding is £2 per tree with the proceeds going to Henley in Bloom.

If you need help getting your tree to Mill Meadows, call Deputy Mayor Dave Eggleton on 07836 202508 (£3 for collection).

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33