Monday, 28 December 2020
HENLEY Town Council is offering its usual Christmas tree shredding service next month.
Its parks service staff will be in Mill Meadows on Saturday, January 9 from 10am to 12.30pm.
The cost for shredding is £2 per tree with the proceeds going to Henley in Bloom.
If you need help getting your tree to Mill Meadows, call Deputy Mayor Dave Eggleton on 07836 202508 (£3 for collection).
