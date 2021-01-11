Gas-fired power station could be built on disused farmland
A MINIATURE gas-fired power station could be ... [more]
Monday, 11 January 2021
A HENLEY pressure group says it made 78 applications to save “lost” commons in England before the deadline of December 31.
The Open Spaces Society said the applications were to register the sites as common land, protecting it from development and giving the public the right to walk on it.
11 January 2021
More News:
Gas-fired power station could be built on disused farmland
A MINIATURE gas-fired power station could be ... [more]
POLL: Have your say