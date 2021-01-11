Monday, 11 January 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Lost land

A HENLEY pressure group says it made 78 applications to save “lost” commons in England before the deadline of December 31.

The Open Spaces Society said the applications were to register the sites as common land, protecting it from development and giving the public the right to walk on it.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33