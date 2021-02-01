Monday, 01 February 2021

Swan returns

AN elderly swan has been returned to the river at Goring after being found injured a fortnight ago.

The cob, thought to be about 10 years old, was found bloodied and limping on land near Gatehampton railway bridge on the River Thames.

He was taken in and treated by the Swan Support charity at Windsor before being released last week. 

