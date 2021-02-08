Monday, 08 February 2021

Walks are distanced

A SERIES of socially distanced walks have been designed by the Chiltern Society and the Chilterns Conservation Board.

The walks avoid crowded “honeypot” locations and narrow paths where possible and are between two and six miles long.

Those in the Oxfordshire Chilterns include a Binfield Heath “Hound of the Baskervilles” walk, a Henley hills and woodland walk, a Nettlebed woodland and wildlife walk, and a Watlington circular walk taking in chalk pits and ancient routes.

For full details, including links to interactive maps and a description of each route, visit www.chilterns
aonb.org/explore-enjoy/sd-friendly-walks.html

