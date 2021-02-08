Charity has new chairman

CAMP Mohawk in Wargrave has a new chairman of trustees.

Hannah Crisp has replaced Cath Reynolds, who had served in the role since July 2015. She was already a board member and the charity’s treasurer.

Mrs Reynolds will continue to serve on the board of trustees.

The charity operates a day centre for disabled children in Highfield Lane, which is currently operating a reduced service due to the coronavirus restrictions.

Matt Wood, manager of Camp Mohawk, said: “Cath has provided invaluable support, guidance and a huge amount of her time.

“Other commitments, not least Cath’s involvement with Rams Rugby Club, mean that she no longer feels she can give Camp Mohawk the amount of time the role requires.

“We would like to take the opportunity to thank her once again for all her hard work in the role of chair over the years.

“Cath remains on the board of trustees and will continue to ensure we maintain our fantastic and mutually beneficial relationship with Rams.

“We’re delighted that Hannah has accepted the role. She has excellent knowledge of Camp Mohawk, the finances and our projects.

“Most importantly, Hannah understands why we do what we do and the benefits Camp Mohawk’s work brings to the children, young people and families we work with.

“We would like to say a big thank-you to Hannah and all our trustees for their continued dedication, guidance and support, particularly during such a challenging time.”

Camp Mohawk is part of the Woodland Centre Trust, which was established in 1980. It started as a care home and respite centre for children with special needs.

The charity, which has lost £50,000 in funding as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, opened as a day centre in 2001.

Under normal circumstances, the woodland site would accommodate about 50 children a day.