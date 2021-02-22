Closure warning

A SECTION of the B481

immediately north of Cookley Green will be shut on and off for up to 18 months, beginning on Monday, March 8.

It will be closed to traffic in either direction between Coates Lane and Patemore Lane whenever lights or signage is in place.

This is to enable utility ducts to be installed.

There will be a diversion via Stonor and the Assendons, Bix, Nettlebed and Park Corner.

Exemptions will apply for access to properties and emergency service vehicles.