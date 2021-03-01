Free gardener

A GARDEN designer is offering his services free of charge in exchange for a charity donation.

Rob Jones, of Manor Road, Goring, will either spend four hours tidying a garden or give a two-hour design consultation as part of the Garden Re-Leaf Day initiative on March 16.

Proceeds will go to Greenfingers, a charity which designs gardens for children’s hospices.

For more information, visit www.gardendesignco.co.uk