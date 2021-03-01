Monday, 01 March 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Free gardener

A GARDEN designer is offering his services free of charge in exchange for a charity donation.

Rob Jones, of Manor Road, Goring, will either spend four hours tidying a garden or give a two-hour design consultation as part of the Garden Re-Leaf Day initiative on March 16.

Proceeds will go to Greenfingers, a charity which designs gardens for children’s hospices.

For more information, visit www.gardendesignco.co.uk

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33