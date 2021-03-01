Carer celebrates 10 years working at home with ‘family’

A WOMAN has celebrated 10 years of working at a care home.

Senior carer Teresa Hawkins says she considers the staff and residents at Sunrise of Sonning as her extended family.

She began working there as a home carer as she tired of her old office job.

Ms Hawkins said: “I had always known I wanted to work with the elderly. I had cared for my grandfather after he had a stroke and for my nana during her battle with cancer.

“I had also looked after my other nana after she broke her hip and I just knew I wanted to help make a difference in as many elderly people’s lives as I could.

“How can you not love working here? The camaraderie with the team and just coming in every day and seeing our beautiful residents — there really aren’t any negatives.

“We are all like a family here at Sunrise of Sonning. That has never been more apparent than this year with covid. We have had to be there for our residents in a way we have never been before.

“It has never been more important to spend time with them and support them through these unprecedented times.”

Samantha Chisholm, head housekeeper at Sunrise of Sonning, said: “Teresa is kind, caring, hardworking and thoughtful. The residents and their families find her very approachable and easy to talk to.

“On a personal level, she has been there for me through thick and thin, both inside and outside of work.”