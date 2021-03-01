Monday, 01 March 2021

Love in care

RESIDENTS at the Henley Manor care home in Henley received gifts from staff to mark Valentine’s Day.

Each one was given a small plant in a decorative pot, chocolates and a rose as well as a personalised card.

The day was rounded off with a special afternoon tea and a singer performing in the garden of the Mill Lane home.

