Love in care

Work on new boathouse continues during lockdown
GORING Gap Boat Club is still improving its ... [more]
Monday, 01 March 2021
RESIDENTS at the Henley Manor care home in Henley received gifts from staff to mark Valentine’s Day.
Each one was given a small plant in a decorative pot, chocolates and a rose as well as a personalised card.
The day was rounded off with a special afternoon tea and a singer performing in the garden of the Mill Lane home.
01 March 2021
More News:
Work on new boathouse continues during lockdown
GORING Gap Boat Club is still improving its ... [more]
Ex-WRAF servicewoman celebrates 100th birthday
A WOMAN from Sonning Common has celebrated her ... [more]
POLL: Have your say