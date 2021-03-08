Les Mis actor who can’t wait to be back on stage

SAM PEGGS can’t wait to hear the roar of a West End crowd again.

The 24-year-old Henley actor, who is in the cast of Les Misérables at the Sondheim Theatre in London, has barely set foot in the spotlight since the coronavirus pandemic broke out last year.

He and his colleagues were sent home indefinitely on March 16, when Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged the nation to avoid large gatherings but hadn’t then enforced the first lockdown.

Since then Mr Peggs has appeared in just two “virtual” shows, including the Britain’s Got Talent live final on ITV in October, while earning extra money by teaching singing and piano online.

He was also planning to organise and sing in a streamed concert at the Kenton Theatre, where he played the lead in Dick Whittington at Christmas 2018, but the show was scrapped when the covid-19 infection rate began rising and the government restrictions on mixing were tightened.

The concert would have raised funds for the historic New Street venue, which has been closed since March.

Mr Peggs, who lives in Hart Street with his partner Courtney Hows, a children’s gymnastics teacher, moved to Henley from London shortly before the covid crisis began because he fell in love with it during his panto stint.

He had just landed his part as a “swing” in Les Misérables, which means he understudies for 11 leading male roles and must be able to step into any of them in an emergency.

Mr Peggs says: “This time last year, coronavirus was only being reported as an international story but as soon as it hit the UK, it was on all the cast’s minds because we worried about how things would go.

“It was getting obvious that we’d have to close and in our final two weeks we kept saying to each other, ‘This could be our last night, so let’s get out there and have a great one’. It was half-joking but tinged with seriousness.

“The audiences really started thinning out — the curtain would come up and you’d see empty seats, which had never happened.

“Les Mis gets packed houses every night but people were nervous about gatherings before they were banned.

“We were ordered not to work even if we were slightly ill, then one day we were sent home to await further announcements. There was such a weird vibe because we didn’t know whether it was a proper ‘goodbye’ or whether we’d be working again soon.

“No one understood the seriousness of the situation and some people stayed for a quick drink before leaving.

“We assumed things would be under control after a week or two and had zero idea that we’d still be off now.”

Mr Peggs was paid a retainer by producer Cameron Mackintosh’s company.

He also earns a living from his teaching venture, MasterKeys, which he set up before joining Les Mis. He now has 15 students, all in the Henley area, with five other teachers on his books.

As long as the covid crisis continues to ease with the rollout of vaccines, he will go back to the show when it resumes on May 29.

Mr Peggs says: “I was lucky to have a business already in place and to be able to play piano. It’s another way to supplement my income as I used to play at the Hart Street Tavern as well.

“Many actors are now working on building sites or in supermarkets because there’s very little work and they don’t have other skills so they’re having to do all kinds of unexpected things.

“One friend was making lots of money touring on cruise ships and generally living the high life in South America but he had to go back to live with his parents.

“Recently he has done everything from working in Amazon’s stock room, at Hermes’ parcel centres and in restaurants to selling car warranties and even being an estate agent. It’s a very difficult time.

“Actors over 35 might have developed other skills or started sidelines but I’m probably a bit unusual in having that at my age.

“Most younger actors are just pursuing as much stage experience as possible and don’t mind the uncertain pay and hours, or working in coffee shops, because they’ve got fewer responsibilities.”

Ms Hows is also teaching from home, which the actor says offers a lifeline to parents stressed by the demands of home schooling.

He says: “Some mums and dads are struggling so virtual lessons offer respite and keep the children busy while giving them a sense of achievement.

“I’ve moved all my business to Henley and I’ve started teaching singing as well as piano because people were asking for it on Facebook. Knowing that I’m in Les Mis probably helped with that.

“I’ve put a limit on new students because I want to have a life, give everyone my full attention and not struggle to accommodate everyone when my main job picks up again.

“However, there’s currently a waiting list and I’d like to recruit more teachers so I can allocate pupils straight away.”

Mr Peggs and several dozen colleagues performed One Day More from Les Misérables at the Britain’s Got Talent final, which was filmed in front of an online audience at a studio in Wembley. The lead actors included comedian Matt Lucas as Monsieur Thénardier and West End veteran Michael Ball as Inspector Javert.

The song was chosen because of its theme of strength in the face of adversity and the final lyric was changed to “one show more”.

The cast appeared as part of a medley with actors from The Phantom of the Opera and Mary Poppins, also produced by Mackintosh.

They had to be tested for covid-19 before rehearsals and on the day, which involved swabbing the backs of their noses and throats.

Mr Peggs recalls: “It was strange and a bit scary because one of my tests came back as ‘inconclusive’, though it turned out fine on the second go. It’s an unpleasant experience and not one I’d recommend.

“However, it was nice to get a result almost immediately and then you could relax with everyone else, albeit at a distance and with a feeling of caution, in a covid-safe environment.

“I didn’t play any of the main roles, I was just there for sheer volume. When I put my costume on, I realised I hadn’t worn one in months and it felt amazing, though the real highlight was just working with others again.

“Over the last few years, I’ve been on stage most nights and you soon get used to that.

“Acting is about being silly and having fun, which is why people do it. It’s like being back in the school play and you miss the camaraderie when it suddenly goes.

“It was strange not having a real audience of 1,000 people or more. Instead there was this electronic board of viewers at home on their webcams.

“Despite that, it was great to hear the music and sing again, albeit all too short-lived.”

Mr Peggs also appeared in a live-streamed concert of songs from the musical Sunset Boulevard in Leicester, which ran for two weeks.

He planned his Kenton gig with fellow West End star Mike Sterling, from Shiplake, who has appeared in Les Misérables, The Phantom of the Opera and Evita.

Mr Peggs, who has wanted to stage a show there since 2018, says: “We had several meetings and a video production company was lined up to film it from four angles but the situation kept getting worse so it felt right to call if off. It was a shame and I have absolute sympathy for the theatre as it’s a wonderful venue with so much heart and soul. It’s a big part of the reason I came here because I got such a great welcome from the community.

“It has a great programme and really wants to offer something positive but its options are so limited for now. I’d encourage everyone to support the Kenton for Keeps campaign because I want it to keep going.”

Mr Peggs, who is originally from Basingstoke, is now feeling optimistic about the future.

“Nobody knows what’s in store,” he says. “I have a return date for Les Mis but in my profession you get used to disappointments and things changing or being cancelled beyond your control. You have to live in the moment and let the cards fall where they will. The Leicester show was an interesting view of a possible future with masks and social distancing, which isn’t great because acting is about following your instincts and being spontaneous with gestures like kissing, shaking hands or hugging. It’s tough going against that because you want freedom to tell the story.

“However, if any show can make a success of things, it’ll be Les Mis because of its huge following. It has never had a problem selling tickets and some people even come to see it every week.

“A lot of the audience are from overseas, particularly Asia, so I don’t know how long it’ll take before travellers feel confident coming to Britain but I’m excited for the future. We’ll just have to wait and see what happens next.”