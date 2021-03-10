Personal trainer finishes 48-hour running challenge

A PERSONAL trainer from Henley has raised more than £2,600 for a mental health charity by running four miles every four hours for 48 hours.

At noon on Friday, Jeremy Johnston set off on the first leg, running a loop up to Badgemore Park and along Fairmile before returning to his home in Hop Gardens.

The last of his 12 runs on Sunday morning was along Pack and Prime Lane and back into Henley along Greys Road.

In between, he completed 10 other runs, including at night, which meant he didn’t have much sleep.

On Sunday, he was about 500 yards from his house when his wife, Kat Barry, jumped out from behind a car and surprised him with a blue balloon. They then ran the final stretch together.

At the finish their 10-month-old daughter, Emma, presented him with a medal made from a paper plate that said, ‘Well done, daddy’ and had gold stars and a piece of string to put around his neck.

He celebrated by enjoying a full English breakfast with his family.

Mr Johnston, 37, said: “The hardest part physically was the accumulation of the miles — it is a fairly long way however you spin it, so the fatigue in my legs was hard.

“It was also tough mentally to know what to do in between the runs. At times it felt long enough to try to get some rest and then at other times it didn’t. I had a bit of adrenaline but you can’t get by on that for two days.

“It was hard to be calm and know that you had to go out again and again but I always felt like I would finish it.

“It was nice to have my wife run the last bit with me and to receive the medal that she had mocked up from my daughter.”

The 4x4x48 challenge was founded by American David Goggins, a former US Navy SEAL, last year and people all over the world were taking part at the same time as Mr Johnston.

He decided to run for MIND as he is an advocate of the benefits of exercise for mental health.

On average, each leg took him about 40 minutes but some of the later runs were closer to 50 minutes as he had to walk due to tiredness.

Although he had three possible routes, he would decide which one to do just before leaving the house by drawing a piece of paper from a mug.

The other route was along the River Thames out towards Remenham and back home in a loop.

After his third leg, he was welcomed home with a slice of apple pie to help with his recovery and he managed to have some sleep.

During the night-time runs, Mr Johnston used a head torch to help him see and said that thinking about the charity helped to take his mind away from any discomfort he was feeling.

He said: “As well as raising money, I wanted to bring the subject of mental health more into the mainstream and public discussion. I think that is happening but there is always more that can be done.

“I knew people would be as generous as they could be but it does seem to have struck a note and it has been really pleasing to have support and messages to help me over the weekend.

“There was an element of it being a fun and unusual thing to do, but the money for the charity was a big motivator throughout the weekend, along with the messages from my friends and family.”

Mr Johnston, who used to work for Lloyds in London, has had his own personal training business for the last six years and has completed triathlons in London, Stockholm and Swansea.

He said this was the toughest challenge he had faced.

“The hardest bit was probably the pain management,” he said. “There was a bit of walking in some of the later legs but I always thought that even if I had to walk the last one then I would still have done it.

“The aim was to run as much as possible but I had to walk up some of the hills where my knees were getting painful.

“I coped okay with the sleep, but if it had gone on any longer then that might have been a problem.

“I would sleep for a couple of hours, have a stretch and keep moving before heading back out.”

Mr Johnston and his wife, 37, strategy manager for a law firm, moved to Henley two years ago to start a family.

To donate, visit justgiving.com/

fundraising/jeremy-johnston1