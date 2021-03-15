Baker turned rat-catcher

A MAN who spent almost four decades working as a baker in Henley has a new career — as a pest controller.

Chris Baker, who had worked for Lawlor’s bakery off Greys Road since his youth, was made redundant when his mother Anne and her business partner Mike Lawlor shut the business in January.

The pair said it was no longer viable because of the impact of the coronavirus lockdown, although it has since been taken over and

re-opened by Henley jeweller David Rodger-Sharp.

Mr Baker, 55, decided to take on a franchise with Pestforce, whose head offices are in Market Place, as his wife Gayle is a recruiter for the company.

He says he enjoys the new job as he no longer has to start work at 4am or even earlier on occasions such as Henley Royal Regatta.

Mr Baker took an online training course to learn about different methods of pest control.

He was taught how to shoot and lay traps and poisons in a responsible manner to protect vulnerable species like red kites or barn owls.

Mr Baker, who will cover

Berkshire and Buckinghamshire, then shadowed another of the firm’s 55 operators before taking on his first assignment.

He has been given his own van and uniform and the company will refer customer queries to him.

It will also continue giving him technical advice and train him to market his services online. So far Mr Baker has mostly attended domestic call-outs for squirrels living in people’s lofts, cockroaches in living areas or rats and mice in their gardens. He is also able to deal with wasps’ nests, foxes, rabbits, moles and birds.

He said: “It’s very different after a lifetime of baking and it’s a step outside my comfort zone because my old job had become really easy.

“However, it’s really interesting and I don’t mind getting up close with all kinds of nasty creatures as I grew up on farms and I’m used to all that. A change is as good as a rest and I’m loving the new hours, which are a lot more sociable.

“I’m mostly dealing with rodents but that’ll shift to insects with the arrival of spring, which will be a different kind of challenge but I’ll get plenty of guidance as things progress.”

Mr Baker has lived in Henley all his life and began working part-time for his mother’s bakery when he was 16 and obtained a City & Guilds certificate in the craft soon afterwards. He went on to become head baker.

He and his wife, who live in Elizabeth Road, have three children aged 21, 17 and 14 so he needed a new job to be able to continue supporting them.

He was comfortable with his choice having spent much of his childhood outdoors. He spent a lot of time around his father Nick’s gun dogs and enjoyed clay pigeon shooting. He and his wife keep chickens in their garden so have learned to defend them from rats and foxes.

Mrs Baker, who has worked for Pestforce since 2012, said: “I’d been working from home for some time and Chris had heard me talking with other pest controllers so he had some familiarity with what we do.

“He could have gone for another baking job but there’s so much uncertainty around the hospitality sector and he wanted something with a bit more certainty.

“Chris had been with the bakery since he was very young and never minded working hard, even when demand was incredibly high during the regatta.

“It’s all he’d ever known and he absolutely loved it — Mike said he did the work of two men and he never minded how tough it was.”

She said the training from Pestforce had taught him about marketing his service as well as the technical aspects.

“That support gave him the confidence to go for it,” said Mrs Baker. “Without it, he might have looked at doing something else.”

Mr Baker now works normal office hours whereas previously he would go to bed at 10am and work on fewer than six hours’ sleep.

Mrs Baker said: “He’s really enjoying his lie-ins — it took a bit of time learning not to wake up early but now he starts at 9am and sometimes finishes early, depending on the jobs that come in.

“It’s a much easier way of life as he used to be on his feet all day. At first it’s daunting to start something new but once the first week was out of the way he felt much more confident.

“It’s all still very new but there’s plenty of technical advice available until it becomes second nature.

“A lot of people have been forced to retrain because of the pandemic and it is difficult but you’ve got to stay positive and make the most of whatever opportunities are available.

“It has been nice for the two of us to be on the same schedules. Going out on a Friday night used to be a rare treat but now we’ll be able to have much more of a social life together.”

Mr Baker said: “My body clock hasn’t just changed overnight but I’m no longer automatically waking up early and I’m having to reduce my coffee intake where before I could drink it right up until bedtime.

“It will be lovely not having to decline invitations so I’m looking forward to things returning to normal after the lockdown.

“I’ll carry on baking in my spare time and my family have told me to build a baking shed in the garden.

“People stop me in the street to ask if I can bake them something so I’m sure I’ll still be busy with that but only for pleasure from now on.”

• Lawlor’s now also has a retail outlet at the former Sole Man cobbler’s unit in Duke Street, Henley, and Mr Lawlor and his partner have stayed on as advisors.