Cycle survey

Award-winning club man calls time after 29 years
THE steward of Goring Social Club has stepped ... [more]
Monday, 22 March 2021
CYCLISTS from Whitchurch have been asked to complete a survey about safe cycling facilities in the area.
The survey is being conducted by the village’s joint sustainability group with Pangbourne and the results will be used to push for improvements.
To take part, visit www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/
PQWz9HC before April 16.
22 March 2021
More News:
Award-winning club man calls time after 29 years
THE steward of Goring Social Club has stepped ... [more]
POLL: Have your say