Monday, 22 March 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Cycle survey

CYCLISTS from Whitchurch have been asked to complete a survey about safe cycling facilities in the area.

The survey is being conducted by the village’s joint sustainability group with Pangbourne and the results will be used to push for improvements.

To take part, visit www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/
PQWz9HC before April 16.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33