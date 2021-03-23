Pandemic cost me my job so now I’m fitness trainer

A FITNESS instructor who lost his full-time job during the coronavirus pandemic is launching his own classes.

David Bosley says he wants to help other people because he was seriously overweight before seeing a personal trainer more than a decade ago.

He then qualified as an instructor himself and taught at Henley leisure centre but gave it up because he couldn’t fit it around his family life.

The 50-year-old was working in telecommunications sales in August when he was laid off and then became seriously ill with gout, from which he has suffered on and off for some time.

His fitness suffered because he couldn’t do any exercise but after getting the condition back under control with a new medication from his GP, he got back into shape.

He then became a franchisee of Be Military Fit, a company which runs outdoor group fitness classes in public parks and outdoor spaces across the country and is supported by adventurer Bear Grylls.

Mr Bosley will be training socially distanced groups on Makins recreation ground, off Greys Road, about six times a month from April.

His classes will take up to 30 people once the coronavirus rules are lifted and he is awaiting guidance on the number he can take until then. He also hopes to expand to Watlington later this year.

Mr Bosley, who is married with two children, said: “It has been a real rollercoaster getting this off the ground but I’m pleased to have reached this point and excited about getting started.

“My previous employer had an initial boom when the lockdown started because so many people were working from home for the first time but then we were taken over and I lost my job.

“I then became very ill, possibly because of the stress, and it got so bad that I couldn’t move so my fitness just plummeted.

“It was very disheartening because I track my performance meticulously and I could see how much progress I was losing. Luckily, my GP put me on a new medication which had stopped the problem by late November and I was able to get back into exercising regularly.

“I was in a worse state than I’d been in the three years previously but the medication allowed me to train more consistently because I was no longer having flare-ups which would hold me back.

“Now, at the age of 50, I am set to be fitter than ever. I could have ended up very depressed but losing my job ultimately gave me the chance to follow my passion.”

Mr Bosley, a former business development manager at Fidelity Group in Station Road, Henley, was fit and healthy in his Twenties and served in the Territorial Army.

But after his eldest son Alex was born in 2002 his weight crept up to more than 16 stone and his blood sugar levels were rising, which is an early warning sign of type 2 diabetes. He also realised he was setting his son a bad example.

Mr Bosley saw a personal trainer for about 18 months, during which time he lost most of his excess weight, He also encouraged Alex to take up football and join Oxford City Athletic Club. After about a year or so, he had lost a total of five stone. He became an athletics coach himself, then a personal fitness instructor, while Alex has gone on to cycle at international level.

Mr Bosley said: “When you’ve got an image of yourself as being thin, it’s easy to deny that the weight’s sneaking up on you but eventually I was forced to realise I’d got into some bad habits and wanted to set a better example.

“It was a very sudden wake-up call as I would still tell myself I was still fit and strong when clearly I wasn’t.

“I made a lot of mistakes as I set out to improve but getting an instructor isn’t a bad way of going about it. I had to be very disciplined with eating healthily and even gave up drinking while I focused on my training.

“This new business will help me achieve my purpose in life, which is to help people transform their health and fitness in the same way. Training in groups is a good way for people to motivate each other, even if they’re not into team sports.

“I hope my story shows that you can overcome your challenges. I’m entirely unremarkable, apart from perhaps a bit of determination.”