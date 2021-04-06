Man runs through the night with little help from friends

A MAN from Henley ran 130km in 24 hours to raise money for a mental health sports charity.

Estate agent Matthew Jackson completed the equivalent of more than three marathons, running from 10pm to 11am the next day.

Friends, family, neighbours and even strangers joined him for the 74 laps of a 1.75km route using Makins Road and Blandy Road.

Mr Jackson, 36, of Wootton Road, Henley, said: “I completed what was undoubtedly the hardest mental and physical challenge of my life. The first marathon was fine but the second one was much harder and I was really struggling because I felt my legs were not strong enough. I was so tired and I wasn’t able to eat anything as I just wasn’t hungry. In the end, tea and toast seemed to work but at 2am I really thought I was done and I had nothing else to give.

“For most of the laps, I had someone running with me, or walking or cycling. In the morning, especially, the support was fantastic.”

“But this was so much more than just a run, it was about friends, family and strangers coming together in support and camaraderie and perhaps, dare I say it, providing some inspiration to someone somewhere to get out of their comfort zone and push their own boundaries. If you don’t try you will never know what you are capable of.”

Mr Jackson raised more than £4,400 for Sports in Mind, which is based at the Rivermead leisure centre in Reading and uses sport and physical activity to improve the lives of people experiencing mental health problems.

He said: “They are very good at promoting sports and activities to help people improve their mental health.

“I’m a big believer in living an active life and we all struggle or know someone who has struggled with their mental health, especially during the past year, so what the charity does is fantastic.

“Personally, I need to rest, repair and analyse the run. There were huge positives to take away but it has also highlighted areas where I am deficient and where I need to improve for the challenges ahead.

“I will always remember the pain and the suffering but also everyone who joined and ran with me. The pain will fade and the amazing memories I have made during this experience will stay with me forever.”

Last year, Mr Jackson ran 100km over two days and raised more than £3,000 for the NHS.