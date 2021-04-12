Brothers investing time in British watch-making

DESPITE having opened a new 35,000 sq ft headquarters in Henley, Bremont’s founders say their mission is far from accomplished.

Nick and Giles English launched their watch-making venture from the former’s home in 2002, aiming to revive the sector in Britain as it was declining in the face of foreign competition.

Now the brothers say their two-storey base at Sheephouse Farm, off Reading Road, will allow them to hire more staff and ramp up production of their luxury mechanical timepieces.

They have 130 staff, including operators who build parts on site and specialists who assemble the finished product in airtight rooms.

The pair previously employed 100 people across their old sites at Sawmills, off Marlow Road, Henley, and in Ruscombe, where machining took place.

They hope to keep expanding by at least 15 per cent annually over the next decade or so.

Bremont makes about 10,000 watches a year, with prices ranging from £2,500 to £40,000, and output should increase “substantially” over the next 20 to 30 years.

Construction of the new building finished in January and some staff are already working there with social distancing measures in place to protect against coronavirus, while many others are still working from home.

The company has vacated the Marlow Road site but will keep the Ruscombe plant as an emergency back-up.

Nick, who lives in Bix with his wife Catherine and their children, Elodie, Capucine and Euan, says the move cost “tens of millions” of pounds.

“It’s incredible to have reached this point but Giles and I still feel there’s so much more to do,” he explains. “I doubt we’ll ever feel like we’ve ‘arrived’.

“We started out with a ‘mission statement’ about wanting to play even a small part in reinvigorating British watch-making, so we’ll be delighted if we can look back and say we’ve done that.

“We’ve got some amazing people on board but there’s an awful lot left to do and we’d love to catch up with the Swiss, who’ve stolen the march over the past 50 or 60 years.

“There’s still a lot of room for growth and the building has been designed to accommodate that. We’ve got big plans for selling internationally, particularly in Asia, but we’re proud that it will all be driven from Henley.”

The building, designed by Henley architect Spratley & Partners, is nicknamed The Wing because it resembles an aircraft wing but is formally known as Bremont’s “manufacturing technology centre”.

It is lower in height than the farm buildings it replaced to protect views of the surrounding countryside and has a “living roof” made of plants to benefit wildlife.

One half contains offices and a machining room where bars of solid metal, including titanium and steel, are shaped into parts such as cases and backs and then engraved using automatic lathes and grinders.

The machines, overseen by a team of six operators, are encased behind transparent screens and their moving parts are cooled by jets of lubricating fluid which is recovered and recycled along with metal shavings. They will sometimes run 24 hours a day.

Heat generated by the process is pumped back through the building, whose windows are made of heavily insulated glass, to reduce the environmental impact and heating costs.

The other half is mostly occupied by a two-storey assembly centre in which a team of about 30 technicians and watch-makers put components together and service or repair existing watches.

Their quarters are airtight and equipped with a filtration system to keep dust out while the air pressure is higher than normal so any particles which get through will be instantly sucked out through vents.

Staff must always wear sterile coats and shoe covers and enter and leave through an “airlock” with two doors on either side of a decompression chamber. They come from all backgrounds, from graphic designers and former medical or military personnel to school leavers.

All must demonstrate good hand-eye co-ordination as some of the finer moving parts, which are made in Switzerland, are just five microns thick. This is equivalent to 0.0005cm, less than one-tenth that of a human hair.

Watches, which consist of between 150 and 200 components, are inspected at several stages and tested to ensure they don’t lose more than four seconds or gain more than six in a day, which is needed to meet the sector’s highest international standard.

Those built to endure harsher conditions are also tested in a machine which simulates the pressure of being 2,000m underwater.

The assembly rooms are surrounded by thick double glazing so visitors can watch the team working.

“Dust and dirt is the enemy, just as germs are in an operating theatre,” explains Nick. “You can’t allow germs to get inside the patient and can’t allow dust inside a luxury watch.

“This building took so much planning because we had to get that workflow just right.

“Our watches must be perfectly accurate and visually flawless because our customers expect it — it’s far more than a way of telling the time.”

The new headquarters isn’t a shop but functions as a showroom and will host tours for a small charge with proceeds benefiting various charities.

A red telephone box has been installed outside to emphasise the firm’s British roots and a new Williams Formula 1 racing car is displayed in the reception. This was installed after a partnership was finalised a few weeks ago and drivers for the team, which is also based in Oxfordshire, wore Bremont watches while competing at the first Grand Prix of the season in Bahrain last month.

The building has a top-floor bar designed by David Holliday and Alex Sergeant, who run the Bottle and Glass Inn at Binfield Heath and the Hart Street Tavern in Henley, with display cases showing limited edition watches. These include models designed in partnership with Jaguar and Rolls Royce, British Airways, ejector seat manufacturer Martin-Baker, of Chalgrove, and hundreds of military squadrons, divisions and regiments from around the world.

Others contain fragments of the Enigma machine used to decipher German codes during the Second World War and material from the Wright brothers’ 1903 aeroplane Kitty Hawk, the first ever to achieve flight.

There is also a seating area themed around the Kingsman action films, in which Bremont’s watches were featured, which displays prop umbrellas and guns used during filming.

A nearby corridor has framed photos of Bremont’s most famous clients, including film stars Tom Cruise and Tom Hardy, adventurer Charley Boorman and Rolling Stones guitarist Ron Wood.

Future attractions will include an exhibition on the history of British watch-making, including old tools and Bremont prototypes which broke during testing so had to go back to the drawing board.

Nick, who personally designs every new watch with his brother, says: “We call this our manufacturing technology centre and it does exactly what it says on the tin.

“We’re manufacturing on British soil, which is really important to us, rather than just being a ‘British’ brand which outsources those functions.

“We’re lucky to have some incredible engineering talent in this country and wanted to make the most of it.

“The problem with our previous arrangement was space and logistics. We’ve got to be able to talk to our quality manager and head technical engineer and you can’t get that level of communication when things aren’t under one roof.

“We also sell worldwide so clients want to visit and see that bit of metal going in at one end and a watch coming out at the other.

“That’s hard to accomplish across two sites and in buildings that aren’t conducive to giving tours, whereas this was designed for that purpose.”

Nick says the building was planned to be futuristic and “Tony Stark-like”, in reference to the wealthy playboy hero from the Iron Man films and comics, but also environmentally friendly and unobtrusive.

He praised the design and thanked Swiss financier Urs Schwarzenbach, who owns the land, for enabling the move and Henley Town Council and South Oxfordshire District Council for supporting it during the planning process.

“We had a choice when we left Sawmills and could have gone somewhere far cheaper but Henley is a special town and should be supported,” he says.

“We don’t want it to become a ‘dormitory’ where people live but little commercial activity takes place. This will hopefully benefit the local economy for many years to come — in fact, another couple of people from the area are just about to join us.

“We’d like to team up with other local businesses — people could come here and then visit a vineyard in the Stonor valley, attend the Henley Royal Regatta or just have a cream tea in town.

“This could be a real attraction for those with a passion for watches and hotels would benefit too.”

Nick says he and his brother were pleased to have finally moved after first discussing it in 2015. The district council gave planning permission for an 18,000 sq ft complex in 2016 then waved through a larger plan, which the pair said was needed as the firm was growing faster than expected, the following year.

The building should have opened last summer but work was held up by the pandemic.

Nick says: “The impact is probably greater for someone seeing it for the first time, whereas we’ve watched it unfold over many stages and many years but I’ve never stopped being overwhelmed.

“It’s rewarding to see how happy our staff are to come into work, especially after such an awful year of heartache and being stuck at home.

“We wanted to offer them a safe, light and spacious environment and we’ve definitely achieved that.

“There are very few premises like this in Europe so it’s quite special and we’re incredibly proud of it.”