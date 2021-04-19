Pots please

GORING’S community bus service is offering more ... [more]
Monday, 19 April 2021
WHITCHURCH Pre-School is seeking donations of kitchen and homeware.
It would welcome pots and pans, whisks, cutters, jelly moulds, rolling pins, cutlery and crockery, wicker baskets and small electrical appliances, among other contributions.
For more information, email hello@whitchurch
preschool.org
19 April 2021
More News:
Fitness teacher attempts new challenge for refugees
A WOMAN hopes to raise £10,000 for Syrian ... [more]
POLL: Have your say