Monday, 19 April 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Pots please

WHITCHURCH Pre-School is seeking donations of kitchen and homeware.

It would welcome pots and pans, whisks, cutters, jelly moulds, rolling pins, cutlery and crockery, wicker baskets and small electrical appliances, among other contributions.

For more information, email hello@whitchurch
preschool.org

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33