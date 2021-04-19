Takeaway scores poorly in latest hygiene inspection

A TAKEAWAY restaurant in Henley has scored poorly in two consecutive food hygiene inspections.

Herbies Pizza, which is based at the “top shops” in Greys Road, was awarded two stars out of a possible five at its most recent visit by South Oxfordshire District Council’s environmental health inspectors.

The score, meaning “improvement needed”, follows the one-star rating, or “major improvement needed”, which the business received after the previous inspection in January.

On that visit, the inspectors found the cleanliness of the premises was “generally satisfactory” but improvements were needed in the handling of food, including preparation, cooking, reheating, cooling and storage.

At the time, a spokesman said the business was “confident” of a better score, saying staff always washed their hands between preparing and dispatching orders and all food arrival, cooking and expiration dates were recorded.

But when the inspectors returned last month, they said food handling still wasn’t up to scratch so they could only award one additional star.

A spokesman for Herbies, which held a three-star rating before the January visit, said the business had requested yet another inspection and he was confident it would score much better. He said: “They’ll be coming this week or next and we expect to do well because we’ve literally changed everything and it’s now looking in great shape.

“We accept that the last visit wasn’t very good but we’ve got new staff on board who have all had their food hygiene training.

“We’ve improved our paperwork, put notices on everything in the kitchen and are ensuring that all the right temperature checks are being carried out so we’re expecting a great result.”

Only one star was awarded to the Chef King Chinese restaurant at The Arcade in Goring, the same as it was given after an inspection in 2019.

Inspectors said the building and facilities were satisfactory but food handling needed improvement while paperwork, including food record-keeping and logs of staff training on hygiene, required “major” improvement.

Chef King did not respond to a request for comment.

Two stars went to the Village Plaice in Benson high street, the Five Horseshoes at Maidensgrove and the White Hart in Nettlebed.

The Village Plaice, which was previously rated four stars or “good”, was satisfactory in all areas except hygienic food handling, which needed to improve. A manager said this mostly stemmed from an issue with water infiltration in a rear wall, which was going to be addressed anyway, and some gaps in the records.

The takeaway has requested a

re-inspection which should take place in the next month or so.

He said: “We’ve made all the improvements that were requested and we’re just waiting for them to come back.

“We’ve always had a good score but sometimes people can point out things you’ve missed. We’re confident we’ll go back up again.”

The Five Horseshoes, which also had four stars previously, was on top of its paperwork but both the condition of the building and food handling required improvement.

Landlord Dan Taverner said it was the pub’s first bad rating since he took over 14 years ago.

He said: “It has been a difficult year with the pandemic and this time we had a new officer who pointed out a bunch of things which we hadn’t been alerted to before.

“We’ve addressed them all and put new processes in place, including a weekly deep clean, so we’re confident that everything will be spick and span when we re-open.

“We expect to go back up to our usual four- or five-star rating at the next visit.”

The White Hart, which also had four stars previously, only needed to improve the condition of the premises. A spokesman said the pub suffered an unexpected plumbing problem which required part of a wall to be removed and this coincided with the inspectors’ visit, which is always unannounced.

He said the wall had been patched up and the environmental health team would be carrying out another inspection and had informally confirmed there was no longer a problem.

The remaining scores for the first quarter of 2021 were as follows:

Five stars (“very good”) — Sage and Squash, Bell Street, and Uppal Fish and Chips, King’s Road, both Henley; Carl Woods Butchers, Wood Lane, Sonning Common; the Nettlebed Creamery, Nettlebed; the Granary Delicatessen, Watlington; Benson Butchers, Benson; Dinky’s Baguette Shop, Bridge Street, Caversham

Four stars — Path Hill outdoor activity centre, Goring Heath

Three stars (“satisfactory”) — Mr Simms sweet shop, Bell Street and Pachangas Mexican restaurant, Duke Street, both Henley; BB Wines, Peppard Road, Sonning Common; Blue Tin Produce, Ipsden; Village Tandoori, Kidmore End Road, Emmer Green; Kings Meadow convenience store, Gosbrook Road, Caversham.

As well as requesting a re-inspection, businesses can appeal their ratings. All scores are awarded under national criteria set by the Food Standards Agency and published online at ratings.food.gov.uk