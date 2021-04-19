Leads may have to be used by river

DOG owners might have to keep their pets on a lead at all times while walking in Mill Meadows in Henley.

The town council, which is responsible for the riverside beauty spot, is considering introducing the rule as part of a new policy for users of all the green spaces it manages.

It was proposed by Mayor Ken Arlett at a meeting of the council’s recreation and amenities committee.

He said: “We’ve all seen owners letting dogs go wherever they like to do their business so I’d like them to stay on a lead until they get further along the towpath to Marsh Meadows. There are so many kids playing on Mill Meadows and there’s nothing worse than having them come across dog mess.”

Donna Crook, vice-chairwoman of the committee, said some dogs were naturally anxious and prone to lashing out when approached by another dog.

She said: “I know some owners who wouldn’t be happy with the rule and might blatantly ignore it but there could be an unpleasant incident.

“People don’t realise what it’s like to have an anxious dog — they’ll just say, ‘Oh, my dog’s fine’ without thinking about the implications.”

Deputy Mayor David Eggleton said dogs often fouled the riverside lawn near the obelisk or dug up the flower beds behind it.

But mayor-elect Sarah Miller said the rule would be difficult to police without more signage and some people wouldn’t take much notice anyway. Councillor Laurence Plant said: “I agree with the sentiment but it’s almost unenforceable. We’d be increasing the burden on our already busy parks staff and it could become farcical with the number of signs going up.”

Committee chairwoman Kellie Hinton said: “I do really support this but it would be a sore point for some people and they just wouldn’t follow it.”

Town clerk Sheridan Jacklin-Edward said the issue could be “emotive and difficult”.

He explained: “One of the difficulties with signs is that they can cause arguments between users who feel they should point out when others aren’t observing the rules. Enforcement is very difficult so perhaps this should be investigated further before a decision is made.”

The committee agreed to discuss the issue again at its next meeting.