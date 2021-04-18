Travellers depart

A GROUP of travellers left after spending less than three days in Benson.

Several caravans and cars arrived on Warwick Spinney on Sunday, April 4 but were asked by police to leave. They did so on Tuesday last week.

Edel McGurk, a member of Benson Nature Group, which manages the area, said: “They’d bagged up the majority of their rubbish and left it in piles around the field, so the tidy-up job for us wasn’t particularly onerous.

“We’ve secured the gate and Grundon Waste Management has very kindly placed an obstruction in front of it to prevent further access while we sort out our security.”

The Spinney belongs to the Benson Community Green Spaces Trust.